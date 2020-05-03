Unanimous jury verdicts now required in Oregon; Albany defense attorney celebrates Supreme Court decision

Tim Felling came from Iowa to attend law school at the University of Oregon about 22 years ago. He was shocked to discover that Oregon didn’t require unanimous jury verdicts except in murder cases.
“I was totally outraged. I was like, ‘This can’t possibly be.’ It’s such a strange thing. … I was floored,” said Felling, now an Albany-based criminal defense attorney. “I grew up in the Midwest and the unanimous jury verdict is so integral to a fair justice system.”
He said that he viewed a unanimous jury verdict as a crucial right for a citizen of the United States.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against non-unanimous jury verdicts in 6-3 vote, and the decision could have far-reaching impacts. Oregon was the only state remaining that allowed split verdicts.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny said that there wouldn’t be much of an effect on day-to-day operations in Linn County Circuit Court. “I trust our juries and their abilities to reach right decisions,” he added.
However, there would be appeals and new retrials in split verdict cases as a result, Marteeny said. There are only a handful of cases on direct appeal on this issue right now from Linn County, Marteeny said.
The majority of verdicts are unanimous, he said.
Marteeny wondered if verdicts could be overturned where there was a unanimous verdict, however. One case with a unanimous verdict is being appealed because the jury instructions said that a 10-2 verdict was acceptable, Marteeny said.
Felling said that the Oregon Supreme Court was currently reviewing about 75 non-unanimous jury verdict cases around the state.
He celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, saying that his entire legal career, defense attorneys in Oregon had lobbied against non-unanimous verdicts. “Every four years or so, there was a groundswell of challenges,” Felling said.
Felling added that he believed minorities were convicted disproportionately higher than whites in non-unanimous jury verdicts, and that Oregon has racism baked into its constitution. “We’ve been trying to remedy that for years,” Felling said.
In 1934, Oregon voters decided to amend the state constitution to allow split-jury verdicts – a decision fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment.
The Supreme Court decision “has finally ended an unjust rule with a shameful past in Oregon,” said professor Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland.
The ruling was made on April 20.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the practice is inconsistent with the Constitution’s right to a jury trial and that it should be discarded as a vestige of Jim Crow laws in Louisiana and racial, ethnic and religious bigotry that led to its adoption in Oregon in the 1930s.
The Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos. He was sentenced to life in prison in Louisiana for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016. In 2018, Louisiana voters changed the law for crimes committed beginning in 2019.
Felling wasn’t sure of a percentage of Oregon cases where the jury wasn’t unanimous. Many defense attorneys didn’t poll juries until recent years, when it became clear that the Ramos case could be overturned and impact Oregon’s unusual non-unanimous verdict law, as well.
“The defense community and the prosecutors both saw this coming through the pipeline,” Felling said.
Retrials could be difficult, as witnesses must be found again years later, as well as evidence, Felling said. Some victims may not want to go through the trial process again, he said.
The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision didn’t occur on typical liberal or conservative lines.
Felling said that the “weird alignment of ideologies” occurred because the ruling will set a precedent, making it easier for the Supreme Court to overturn its own precedents. The Supreme Court previously decided in favor of Oregon in the matter of non-unanimous verdicts in 1972.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote the dissenting opinion in the recent matter, saying that the doctrine of stare decisis – the principle of determining points in litigation according to precedent – received “rough treatment.”
“Lowering the bar for overruling our precedents, a badly fractured majority casts aside an important and long-established decision with little regard for the enormous reliance the decision has engendered. If the majority’s approach is not just a way to dispose of this one case, the decision marks an important turn,” Alito wrote.
Marteeny said that for lawyers, the ruling was fascinating because it could set the tone for how willing the current Supreme Court could be to override itself.
“The ruling here will have repercussions far beyond the criminal justice arena,” Marteeny said. “I predict that any revisiting of the Roe v. Wade decision will cite Ramos,” he added.
Sections in this article are by Associated Press reporter Andrew Selsky.
