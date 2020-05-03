Unanimous jury verdicts now required in Oregon; Albany defense attorney celebrates Supreme Court decision

Tim Felling came from Iowa to attend law school at the University of Oregon about 22 years ago. He was shocked to discover that Oregon didn’t require unanimous jury verdicts except in murder cases.

“I was totally outraged. I was like, ‘This can’t possibly be.’ It’s such a strange thing. … I was floored,” said Felling, now an Albany-based criminal defense attorney. “I grew up in the Midwest and the unanimous jury verdict is so integral to a fair justice system.”

He said that he viewed a unanimous jury verdict as a crucial right for a citizen of the United States.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against non-unanimous jury verdicts in 6-3 vote, and the decision could have far-reaching impacts. Oregon was the only state remaining that allowed split verdicts.

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny said that there wouldn’t be much of an effect on day-to-day operations in Linn County Circuit Court. “I trust our juries and their abilities to reach right decisions,” he added.

However, there would be appeals and new retrials in split verdict cases as a result, Marteeny said. There are only a handful of cases on direct appeal on this issue right now from Linn County, Marteeny said.

The majority of verdicts are unanimous, he said.

Marteeny wondered if verdicts could be overturned where there was a unanimous verdict, however. One case with a unanimous verdict is being appealed because the jury instructions said that a 10-2 verdict was acceptable, Marteeny said.