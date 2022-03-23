 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ukraine: How to help

Earl Newman Ukraine Poster

Summit artist Earl Newman has created a poster to encourage support for citizens of Uzhhorod, Ukraine, a sister city of Corvallis. Newman is donating the posters to be sold to raise money for the effort.

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, through March 31, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Owner Keara James will donate 20% of sales off six-packs of Hamantaschen to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Hamantaschen are triangular cookies; New Morning's cookies have apricot, marionberry and poppy seed fillings.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

