Two teenage males were hospitalized after a reported fight that occurred in Lebanon on Saturday night.
The names of the two 18-year-olds are not being released, as the investigation by the Lebanon Police Department is continuing, according to a news release.
The public is not in danger and this appears to be an isolated incident, the news release states.
At 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of J Street between South Second and Fifth streets for a report of a fight.
Officers learned of a physical fight between individuals who had serious injuries, the news release states. The release did not offer details about the types of injuries, nor specify if weapons were used in the fight, and Lebanon officials could not be reached Sunday for comments.
Eight people present during the incident were interviewed and evidence was collected from the scene, according to the news release.
Both of the teens were initially taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. One of the men was later taken to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland for treatment, and the other was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for medical observation.
People with information about the case should call Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314 or Officer Andrew Borland at 541-258-4307.
