Two teens die in two-car crash near Brownsville

Two teens died early Saturday after their car was struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver east of Brownsville.
A Ford F-250 pickup driven by Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 21, of Junction City was traveling east on Highway 228 about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when it crossed the centerline near milepost 10 and slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by Caleb Simonis, 19, of Sweet Home, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Simonis was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl — suffered serious injuries.
The 16-year-old was flown by Life Flight helicopter to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The 15-year-old was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital for treatment. No information on her condition was available on Saturday.
The Oregon State Police declined to release the names and cities of residence of the teens, citing OSP policy.
Hillsman reportedly was not seriously hurt. He was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of criminally negligent homicide, according to the news release. The jail roster indicates Hillsman’s blood alcohol level was measured at between 0.15 and 0.19%.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Brownsville, Sweet Home and Albany fire departments, Life Flight, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
