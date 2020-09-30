Two suspects charged with Albany robbery from April

Two suspects have been charged with an April armed robbery that took place in the 3500 block of Oak Street Southeast in Albany.

Two men were reportedly held at gunpoint — one was forced to strip off his clothing — and cash and $15,000 to $20,000 of methamphetamine was taken from the residence. One of the suspects was wearing a mask, according to court paperwork.

Jesse Aaron Johnston, 30, of Albany, was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 21. His bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish.

Joshua Patrick O’Sullivan, 26, of Albany, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court. His bail was set at $75,000 in that case by Judge Thomas McHill.

The robbery allegedly occurred on April 18 and was investigated by the Albany Police Department.

At about 12:45 a.m. that morning, two men forced entry into a residence through a rear sliding door. One of the men wore a mask and was armed with a shotgun. The other man, later identified as Johnston, did not wear a mask and was armed with a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

One of the accusers said he was ordered to the floor at gunpoint and the masked man pressed the shotgun into his lower back. The men allegedly demanded money, drugs and other valuables. The victim denied having any, and the suspects began kicking him and hitting him, and the masked male threatened to shoot him, the accuser said.