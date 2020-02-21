You are the owner of this article.
Two shows left for LAFTA's "The Capper Trap"
The maid (Anne Johnson) and the butler (Ryan McWayne) suspect that something is not right with the Von Mark family, portrayed by David Dominy (far left), Davin Dahlgren and Kiara McWayne in the slapstick comedy "The Capper Trap." A presentation of the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts, the play will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

The final two performances of "The Capper Trap" will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lebanon High School.

"The Capper Trap" is a tale of greed and false identity. A mother's plan to save her family from ruin through two arranged marriages meets its match in a criminal conspiracy to plunder what little remains of her family's fortune.  

The slapstick comedy is presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday and a final performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

