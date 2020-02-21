Two shows left for LAFTA's "The Capper Trap"

The final two performances of "The Capper Trap" will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lebanon High School.

"The Capper Trap" is a tale of greed and false identity. A mother's plan to save her family from ruin through two arranged marriages meets its match in a criminal conspiracy to plunder what little remains of her family's fortune.

The slapstick comedy is presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday and a final performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

