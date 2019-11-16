Two people sustained serious injuries Saturday morning after a head-on collision in the 24000 block of Brush Creek Road near Sweet Home.
According to Lt. James Welch of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at around 7:40 a.m. He said that the driver of a northbound Honda sedan crossed the lane line for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a van carrying four passengers and a driver.
He said the sedan's driver, a 17-year-old Marcola girl, and one of the van's male passengers were both transported to hospitals with serious injuries. The former was taken to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield while the other went to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Their identities were not immediately available.
There was very little traffic impact from the crash, Welch said, and Linn County's Road Department personnel, as well as crews from Sweet Home Fire District and other agencies, assisted with the response.
The crash remains under investigation.
