Two new COVID-19 deaths for mid-valley

Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Linn-Benton area.

Linn County reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. A 79-year-old man tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The county’s death toll now stands at 87, according to the OHA.

Benton County also reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday. An 87-year-old man tested positive on Sept. 12 and died Friday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. Benton County has now had 28 deaths during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the OHA announced 41 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 for Benton County, bringing that county’s case total to 4,678 since March 2020.

Linn County had 119 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 10,362.

There were 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the state’s case total to 317,107.

Oregon had 26 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,649.