Two new cases of COVID-19 in mid-valley; Oregon cases increase only 43 percent in past week

The Oregon Health Authority reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the mid-Willamette Valley, one in Linn County and one in Benton County, and an additional 80 cases statewide, according to data from Sunday morning.

Oregon also saw its 52nd death from the illness, that of an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County with underlying health conditions.

The state now has 1,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 459 cases or 43 percent in a week’s span, according to OHA data.

Those figures show a continued slowdown in transmission rate and likely represent a significant victory for social distancing measures in Oregon as the state deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s total is down from the 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day span ending April 5, when cases of the illness nearly doubled.

For the week ending March 29, COVID-19 cases in Oregon more than tripled to 548.

Linn County now has 52 cases and four deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, while Benton County has 23 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, there have been 28,231 negative tests for COVID-19. Linn County represents 1,120 of that tally and Benton County has 555 negative tests as of Sunday morning data from the OHA.

The United States has 525,704 cases of COVID-19 and 20,486 deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.