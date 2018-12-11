Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of Santiam Highway south of Lebanon.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Tyler, at least one person required extrication and another had to be helped from a vehicle. Both were transported to area hospitals. Their identities and injuries were unknown. A third person was not hurt.
The highway was closed near its intersection with Sodaville-Waterloo Drive. Tyler said that two of the vehicles involved were in the highway's westbound lane and the other was in the eastbound lane roughly a quarter-mile away.
Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, and were still investigating the crash at 8:45 p.m. Tyler said an off-duty Sweet Home medic provided assistance as well.
