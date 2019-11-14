The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed two men Wednesday night on Rock Hill Drive, west of Lebanon.
According to an LCSO statement, deputies were driving by the location when then saw a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on and a woman standing beside the car. She informed deputies that her boyfriend, Steve Marlen, 27, of Lebanon, and her brother, Jacob Wibbens, 20, of Brownsville, hadn't returned home and weren't answering their phones. She used a cell phone locator app to track Merlen's phone to Rock Hill Drive.
Their car was found upside-down 50 yards off the roadway in blackberry bushes. Both men were in the vehicle.
The initial investigation, LCSO stated, revealed the car to be traveling westbound on Rock Hill Drive when it drove off the shoulder and lost control, rolling several times. Both men were wearing seatbelts.
LCSO reported that is currently unknown what caused the vehicle to drive off the road and that speed may have been a factor. No other vehicles were involved.
