Twenty-five mid-valley schools have COVID cases

On the positive side, there are currently no active outbreaks being tracked at senior living facilities in Linn or Benton counties. Outbreaks at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, part of the Mennonite Village, are now listed as resolved following two outbreaks reported there in December of last year and back in April. Outbreaks at several Brookdale Assisted Living facilities in Albany, reported back in November and December, are now listed as resolved.