A Turner man was charged with first-degree rape during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Colin Michel Horton, 28, was arraigned on an indictment during the hearing.
The crime, which was allegedly forcible rape, reportedly occurred on July 30, and the victim is a female, according to court documents. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Horton was arrested on a warrant on March 7 and a family member from Washington posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bail the same day to get him released from the Linn County Jail.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.