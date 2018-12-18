A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service office in Portland, warning of south winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph, remains in effect until noon Tuesday.
In some spots in the mid-valley, forecasters said, wind gusts of 50 mph are possible.
The strongest winds are expected through 8 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters said.
Strong winds may blow limbs and trees onto power lines, forecasters said, so spotty power outages are expected.
Wind advisories are issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31-39 mph or when gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude may cause minor property damage if precautions aren't taken. Motorists in high-profile vehicles should use caution until winds subside, forecasters said.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 4 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
