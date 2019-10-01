With temperatures dropping into the 30s in the early-morning hours, the National Weather Service's frost advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters said frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation and urged people to protect tender plants from the cold.
A frost advisory is issued when widespread frost is expected.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy fog and frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of frost and patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
