Tuesday is final day to vote

Voters intending to cast ballots in the special election must have their ballots in the hands of county elections officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Although Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, postmarks do not count. A ballot must be in the hands of the elections office by the time polls close to be counted.
Tuesday’s ballot features Measure 2-130, a renewal of a public safety and health levy in Benton County, as well as a series of contested school board races in Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District.
Money measures also are on the ballot in the Lyons-Mehama Water District and the Mill City Rural Fire Protection District.
Also on the ballot in Benton County and Linn County are a wide variety of school and college boards, special districts and fire districts.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 28.94% of ballots had been cast in Benton County (17,284 cast out of 59,728 eligible). Meanwhile, in Linn County, 15.39% of ballots have been turned in (14,835 cast out of 94,530 eligible).
Here is a look at Linn County ballot drop sites: the Linn County Courthouse; libraries in Albany and Lebanon; city halls in Brownsville, Halsey, Harrisburg, Lyons, Mill City, Millersburg, Scio and Sweet Home; police departments in Sweet Home and Lebanon; and the sheriff’s substation in Lebanon.
Benton County drop-off sites are: the Benton County Courthouse; the Sunset Building; the Timberhill Wells Fargo Bank; libraries in Monroe, Philomath and Corvallis; Adair Village City Hall; the Lincoln Health Center; the North Albany IGA; Gill Coliseum at OSU; the Corvallis Community Center; the LBCC Benton Center; City Limits Market; and John Boy’s Alsea Mercantile.
