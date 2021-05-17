Tuesday is final day to vote

Voters intending to cast ballots in the special election must have their ballots in the hands of county elections officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Although Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, postmarks do not count. A ballot must be in the hands of the elections office by the time polls close to be counted.

Tuesday’s ballot features Measure 2-130, a renewal of a public safety and health levy in Benton County, as well as a series of contested school board races in Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District.

Money measures also are on the ballot in the Lyons-Mehama Water District and the Mill City Rural Fire Protection District.

Also on the ballot in Benton County and Linn County are a wide variety of school and college boards, special districts and fire districts.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 28.94% of ballots had been cast in Benton County (17,284 cast out of 59,728 eligible). Meanwhile, in Linn County, 15.39% of ballots have been turned in (14,835 cast out of 94,530 eligible).