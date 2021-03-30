Trial for man arrested in 2019 Sweet Home homicide began Monday

Page Lee Butterfield, 27, is standing trial in Linn County Circuit Court for the murder of Corey Burdick, 43, who was shot to death in 2019. Butterfield is also accused of shooting Ervin Smith, 67.
Butterfield, who is charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, faces a possible life sentence if convicted. His trial began Monday and is scheduled to run through April 9.
Linn County Deputy District Attorney Coleen Cerda and Butterfield’s court-appointed attorney, John Rich, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday before publishing.
The trial stems from a May 24, 2019 incident in Sweet Home following an argument and fight over inappropriate text messages that Butterfield sent to the victim’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
A witness told police that Butterfield and Burdick entered Smith’s travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane to discuss the issue. Smith came out of his bedroom while the two were arguing, the witness told officers, according to court paperwork.
As the argument became heated, the witness became scared and backed away from the confrontation, the affidavit states. She heard the first gunshot, turned to see Butterfield holding what appeared to be a gun and hid in a bedroom, then heard two more shots, according to the affidavit.
Burdick was shot in the back of the head at close range. An autopsy revealed that the barrel of the gun was within inches of Burdick, according to the affidavit.
Smith, while recovering at an area hospital, reportedly told investigators he was shot in the back by Butterfield after Burdick was killed. Smith was found by authorities outside his trailer with a wound to his torso.
The witness told police that the suspect left in a red vehicle.
The Albany Police Department took a stolen vehicle report about a 2008 Ford Edge being taken by Butterfield just hours before the shooting, according to court paperwork.
Butterfield was arrested in the Sisters area on May 26, 2019, after reportedly fleeing from Oregon State Police troopers who spotted him.
