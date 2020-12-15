Trial begins for Sweet Home man accused of manslaughter, DUII in crash

Kirkland, driving a Mitsubishi sedan with Barge and her daughters as passengers, “sees this vehicle barreling right toward him like a bullet in his lane,” Stein said.

He tried to avoid the crash by cutting to the left into the oncoming lane, rather than going off the road and a steep embankment to the right, Stein added. The vehicles collided nearly head-on, with the front passenger sides of the vehicles making contact.

Barge was killed instantly. Emma Pulido was still alive after the crash but had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to Pioneer Villa on Highway 228, where a helicopter ambulance was waiting, but died shortly after takeoff.

In the aftermath of the wreck, Kirkland, in shock, kept repeating, “Is Stormy OK?” Stein said. Macy Pulido stared at her dead mother, then latched like a koala bear onto a female motorist who tried to help. McIntire stayed in his Jeep and called his mother, Stein added.

Shortly before the crash, Barge had a family dinner at Ixtapa in Lebanon, where she introduced Kirkland to her mother for the first time. The dinner had been a huge success and the family wanted that to continue, Stein said. Barge and her family were on the way to her mother’s house when the wreck occurred.