Tree planted near Linn courthouse lawn to honor Lindsey

Lindsey was the county’s representative on timber committees. Nearly 20 years ago, he told his fellow commissioners the Oregon Department of Forestry was not living up to its contracts regarding the management of almost 700,000 acres of timber that makes up the state forest system.

Those lands have been turned over to the state with the expectation of a steady annual income derived from timber harvesting.

In 2019, Linn County and nearly 40 other taxing districts won a lawsuit in Linn County Circuit Court. That victory, however, is being appealed.

Nyquist called Lindsey a great guy to work with. “He left us way too soon. I’m sure he is here today in spirit and in memories. He was definitely the tree guy,” Nyquist said, according to the news release.

Commissioner Will Tucker served with Lindsey for a dozen years, retired and was appointed to fill out the remaining two years on Lindsey’s term of office.

“John would have been extremely interested to know that private timber companies have salvaged about 50% of their burned trees from last September’s wildfires while the BLM has only cleared rights-of-way and roadways,” Tucker said.

Tucker presented Lindsey’s widow, Linda, with a plaque in his honor.