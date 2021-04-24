Trail Bridge Reservoir work in Linn County proposed

The Eugene Water and Electric Board is making recreational improvements to the Trail Bridge Reservoir in Linn County. A public comment period over the next two weeks will provide folks with a chance to weigh in.
According to an application submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Oregon Department of State Lands on April 14, the work includes redesigns to the day use and campground areas, as well as a fishing trail that will direct foot-traffic away from protected wetlands. The project will also reconstruct the boat access and parking lot.
The day use area improvements include a brand new picnic area and toilets, as well as interpretive signs and improvements geared toward meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The campground improvements will see new RV camping sites put in, as well as replacements of the toilets, fire pits and interpretive signs around the camp sites.
While the reservoir is located on the Linn County side of the border with Lane County, the Carmen-Smith hydroelectric dam network there provides Eugene with electricity. According to the application, the improvements will not only benefit recreation in the area, they will also assist EWEB’s operations there.
The boat ramp and campground have been closed to the public since 2017 due to ongoing construction and improvements to the reservoirs and dam project. Once work concludes, the area is expected to open back up during the 2023 recreation season.
The work is estimated to begin on July 1 and conclude by August 15. Those wishing to submit public comment for the record, which is reviewed before the application is decided on, can do so by visiting www.oregon.gov/dsl.
