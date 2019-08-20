Northbound Interstate 5 was moving slowly north of Albany on Tuesday afternoon, and motorists traveling after midnight on Wednesday could face delays.
Power lines had fallen across the road past the Marion County line near the Ankeny Hill exit. The incident was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Though the lines were removed, there was considerable traffic backup.
After midnight, motorists should expect rolling slowdowns in both directions as the power line is replaced. Those slowdowns should only last about 10 minutes.
A vehicle was turning into a park-and-ride area near the exit, turned into a low-hanging power line and pulled it down, said an Oregon Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
Traffic was shut down briefly as the power line was removed from the roadway.
The Oregon State Police is investigating the case.
