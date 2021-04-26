TRACE OSU and OHA announce more contagious variant detected in Albany, Corvallis

Virus mutations consistent with the South African variant were first detected in an Albany wastewater sample collected by TRACE on March 26. The same mutations were detected in an Albany sample on March 31 and on April 4 in Corvallis north of OSU near off-campus housing. The first case of the variant in Oregon was reported in March and 10 people have tested positive for the variant, Sutton said.

“Following on the heels of the individual cases, the wastewater data supports the fact that the South African strain is here in Oregon, and that it’s likely spreading,” said Brett Tyler, TRACE principal investigator and director of OSU’s Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing.

Tyler’s lab is sequencing the genome on all COVID-19 samples from wastewater and individual tests conducted by TRACE.

“The foresight of OHA in supporting the statewide wastewater sampling and of TRACE to fund the sequencing from the outset meant that we were fully set up with the experience and the sequence analysis pipelines to quickly ramp this up when it became critical,” Tyler said. “The early investments by OHA and TRACE really paid off. Once the variants of concern emerged, we were right there — we had already figured out how to do all this.”