A "Stuff the Bus" toy drive for CASA of Linn County is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Donated toys will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Albany Walmart, 1330 Goldfish Farm Road SE.
The event is being organized by Brookdale Senior Living.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.