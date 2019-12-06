A "Stuff the Bus" toy drive for CASA of Linn County is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Donated toys will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Albany Walmart, 1330 Goldfish Farm Road SE.

The event is being organized by Brookdale Senior Living.

