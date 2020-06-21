Torching trees to save lives

Tucked behind a red-painted produce stand and rows of potatoes and onions on a Springhill Road farm north of Albany, two researchers who used to work on combustion in jet engines are lighting trees on fire.

They watch as embers float down onto white fabric squares arranged in concentric semicircles around each tree, collecting data that could someday save the lives of wildland firefighters and residents downwind from a raging forest fire.

David Blunck, an associate professor of mechanical engineering Oregon State University, has created a research lab on his farm, where he and postdoctoral scholar Sampath Adusumilli are studying how burning trees behave.

Their ultimate goal is to better understand the amount of hot embers different types of trees release so they can give landowners advice on what species to plant in fire-prone areas.

The project is paid for by funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Blunck, who previously studied the combustion chambers of gas turbine engines for the U.S. Air Force, said he has continued that work at OSU but now has branched out into wildfire research.

Adusumilli received his doctorate in aerospace engineering from Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

“The science is similar because we both studied the science of fire,” Adusumilli said. “My Ph. D. work was on propagation of flames for aircraft engines. Here I’m applying similar knowledge to propagation of flames to wildfire.”