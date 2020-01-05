Top 10 viewed stories of 2019

Stories of flooding, tragedies and arrests were the most viewed of 2019. Below is a breakdown, first with the top 10 most read stories based on our analytic programs.
1. Many stories about the April flooding were popular on our websites, but by far our story about the time line for Highway 34 to reopen peaked the interest of our readership.
2. The tragic death of former Oregon State Police Trooper and Linn County farmer Kirk Burkholder. Burkholder was killed by a forklift while working on the farm. He left behind a wife and three young children.
3. The double murder of Tammy Hopper and Erik Jacobs and subsequent arrest of Brenton Wade Richmond .
4. In April a prostitution case in Albany involving two massage parlors and its connection to an ongoing FBI investigation into human trafficking. In this case Xihui Huang, who operates Oasis Massage & Spa, 2284 Pacific Blvd. SE, and Rose Massage, 917 Ninth Ave. SE, was charged with promoting prostitution, conspiracy to commit promoting prostitution, laundering a monetary instrument and racketeering in Linn County Circuit Court.
5. An Aug. 15 explosion at the Selmet metals plant southeast of Albany injured two workers, one seriously.
6. In January stories relating to the disappearance, search and recovery of a Brownsville woman and her vehicle from the Willamette River near the HP Inc campus just outside Corvallis. Official believe that Suzanne Durheim, 66, lost control of her pickup on the icy roadway and crashed into the river.
7. An April arraignment of Miranda Rebecca Carnes was the seventh most read story. Carnes, of Lebanon, faces homicide charges for a crash that killed a female motorcyclist, Sarah Watson at Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive in May of 2018.
8. An active-shooter situation in July at the Foster Farms corn dog processing plant in Corvallis prompted lockdowns at nearby businesses and Linn-Benton Community College's Benton Center, but ultimately there were no injuries. Adrian Nickerson, 22, was in a traffic crash on Ninth Street in front of the Baja Fresh, and while exchanging information with the other driver ran off to the Foster Farms facility. Nickerson reportedly collected a black backpack, which contained a handgun, from his vehicle and ran to the corn dog plant, where he was employed. He then went into a women's restroom to change into his work uniform. When a female employee entered the restroom, Nickerson said he felt cornered, so he fired a shot into the ceiling with the handgun. The woman ran and contacted police.
9. A Saturday morning truck crash on Interstate 5 was the ninth most viewed story. In the crash Steven Howard, 58, of Salem suffered serious injuries in the semitruck crash at the Interstate 5 exit to U.S. Highway 20 in Albany.
10. The robbery of Willamette Community Bank on Lyon Street in Albany was the tenth most read article of 2019. The masked suspect left with an unspecified amount of money.
Corvallis Gazette-Times Top 20 Stories
3. One dead in head-on crash near Alpine
4. Search for missing Brownsville woman
5. OSU athletics employee dies in crash
6. Benton County Deputy dies in off-duty crash
7. Cougar stalks man in Dunn Forest
8. OSU bicyclist arrested by state trooper
9. Seven arrested on sex solicitation
10. Woman charged with child s death after car crash
11. Motorcyclist hospitalized after Albany crash
12. A look at how officials handled Tangent gun incident
13. Fire damages Corvallis rooming house
14. Car crashes into Corvallis store
15. Homeless woman rescued from flood
16. Six charged with squatting at frat house
17. McGrath's closes Corvallis location
18. Brewery aims to help save small town
19. Housing game changer: new law eliminates single family zoning
20. OSU pauses old growth logging
Albany Democrat-Herald Top 20 Stories
2. Albany farmer, former OSP trooper dies
3. Police arrest suspect in Lebanon double murder
4. Prostitution case may have human trafficking ties
5. Explosion injures two at Selmet
6. Search for missing Brownsville woman
7. Woman charged in Sarah Watson's death
8. Salem man injured in I5 semi crash
9. Flooding disaster declaration made
11. Four hospitalized after car crash
12. Santiam Road stun gun death
13. Highway 34 closed west of Philomath
14. Novak's owners feel blessed
15. Albany man charged with stabbing mother
16. Food cart pod opens at Hickory Station
17. Woman killed in Albany shooting
18. Albany man dies in Highway 20 crash
19. Woman salvages meat after elk hits her car
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.