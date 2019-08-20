Last year, Sweet Home artist Jesse Clayton decorated multiple turkeys for the City of Lebanon's Quirky Turkey display and pageant.
This year, he created just one turkey, but it was a real winner. His Iron Man-themed entry "Turkey Stark" was awarded the trophy for Quirkiest Turkey during a ceremony on Friday afternoon at Strawberry Plaza.
"Four of my kids said I should do a superhero so we watched the Avengers movie and they decided on Iron Man," Clayton said. "It was fun. They helped, they painted."
The award for most creative turkey went to "Fierce Frankie the Alzheimer's Awareness Turkey," which was sponsored by The Oaks. The purple turkey was decorated with nearly 2,000 small beads.
"Purple is the color for Alzheimer's and we do the walk every year," said Kara Jones, the lifestyle director at the Oaks.
Jones noted that the names written on the turkey represent individuals that people walked in honor of this year.
"We're working with lots of residents with Alzheimer's, so it's very close to our heart," said Juliia Strong, the lifestyle assistant at The Oaks.
The award for most interesting medium went to "PEAKing Tom" which was sponsored by Peak Internet and decorated with pieces of electronic circuitry.
The Arts Commission Choice award went to "Zac 'Jack' Brown," an entry which was sponsored by Modern Forest and created by artist Colleen Becker.
Over the past several weeks, downtown visitors have been able to vote for their favorite turkey and the people's choice award went to "Dwight," a turkey created to honor the popular television character Dwight Schrute.
This entry was sponsored by Badman Bullets and created by artist Kayla Reagan.
"We originally wanted to do Iron Man after seeing "Endgame" but we never knew how to do it. So then we were going to do a regular turkey and name it Tom, but as soon as we wanted to send a name in there were already so many turkeys witht he name Tom," Reagan said.
The winning idea came from her mother.
"The one name that came to my mind was Dwight, so my mom said 'why don't we just do Dwight from The Office," Reagan said.
Creating Dwight took about a month.
Mayor Paul Aziz said the Quirky Turkeys have proven to be a big hit downtown.
"Already, people are asking for next year, what we're going to do," Aziz said, "I have a feeling that this is probably going to be an annual event. It's been so successful the first two years and the excitement builds up every time."
Aziz thanked the sponsors and artists who support the event, as well as Dave Smith Decoys which provides the blank turkey forms for the contest.
All of the Quirky Turkeys will be available for purchase during a silent auction which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, as part of the annual downtown Brewfest.
