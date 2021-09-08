Top of the Valley voting starts Thursday

Mid-Valley Media Group’s “Top of the Valley – Best of 2021” is the largest celebration of local businesses, people and services across the entire mid-Willamette Valley region and the only one that focuses exclusively on Linn and Benton counties. This year, we have a new name, logo and about 115 categories for voters.

Top of the Valley – Best of 2021 is our opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services that we all need, and this is our readers’ chance to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.

From Thursday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 27, readers will be able to vote for their favorites at http://democratherald.secondstreetapp.com/Top-of-the-Valley-2021/. Do you have a favorite pizza place, is your pediatrician like part of your family, have you taken your car to the same shop for many years? Then you should vote for them to win these prestigious awards.

Also, for some added fun, voters who pick selections in at least 25 categories will be entered to win a $250 gift card.