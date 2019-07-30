A young girl is recovering in a Corvallis hospital after being run over by a truck at a Lincoln County campground about 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
Ruby Rasmussen, age 2, was playing with friends at a campsite at Moonshine Park near Logsden when she darted into an access road and was run over by a slow-moving truck, according to information released Tuesday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver didn’t see the toddler but stopped after several people yelled that the girl had been run over, the Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses reported the girl had run into the side of the vehicle and had been run over by the front right tire.
The girl suffered injuries to her leg and was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition on Tuesday.
No information was available Tuesday on the child's city of residence.
The driver, a 65-year-old Philomath resident, cooperated fully with the investigation and was not charged with a crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.