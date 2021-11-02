Today is the last day to submit your November ballot

Tomorrow is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Benton and Linn counties. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.

Benton County

As of Monday at 11:30 a.m, 24.04% of registered voters in the county had voted.

Measure 2-132

This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the Corvallis City Council. The amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days by a council vote, following a public hearing and nominations from the ward.

The measure would reduce the amount of time that wards spend without representation. Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd said appointments “save money, allow for expedient representation and require opportunity for public input.”

Measure 2-131

This measure would extend the recruiting process for the city manager position from six months to two years, plus an extension in the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.