The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop is accepting matching-grant applications from nonprofit organizations for the year 2020.

Grants will be made for projects that benefit Benton County citizens.

Proposals are due by noon Jan. 31. Application forms are available at the thrift shop, 144 NW Second St. in Corvallis. Those who wish can apply online at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu/grants.

