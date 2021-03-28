Three teens, including Albany boy, escape from OYA facility

The Oregon Youth Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating three teens who escaped form the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn after assaulting a staff member and stealing their keys at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the teens, according to an OYA news release.

The individuals are considered a safety risk to themselves and others.

Christian Goin, 17, was adjudicated for fourth-degree assault in Linn County.

Preston Andrizzi, 19, was convicted of second-degree assault in Marion County.

Anthony Fitz-Henry, 18, was adjudicated for second-degree burglary in Marion County. (He currently has short hair, unlike his mugshot photo.)

All of the teens have ties to the Salem and Albany areas, according to the OYA.

Those who see the teens should call 911. Those who have information about the teens’ whereabouts should call the Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 and reference case number SP 21-07842.

