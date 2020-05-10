Three new cases of COVID-19 in Benton County

The Oregon Health Authority announced that there were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, including three in Benton County.

The agency’s death toll remained at 127, as the state had no new deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to report on Sunday.

Oregon now has 3,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 3,228 if you include presumptive cases.

The 491 new confirmed cases over the past week is the highest Monday-through-Sunday total in the OHA daily report since the week ending April 5, when cases nearly doubled.

However, the number of new cases in the past week only represented a slight uptick in transmission rate, at 18 percent.

For the week ending May 3, Oregon had a 16 percent increase in infected individuals, with 369 new cases.

Benton County now has 47 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

Linn County has 102 cases of the illness and eight deaths.

The state tested more than 13,000 people for the second straight week, and the total number of tests performed during the pandemic now stands at 75,540.

There have been 72,279 negative tests statewide. Linn County has 2,445 negative tests while Benton County has 2,310.

The United States has 1,300,696 cases of COVID-19 and 78,771 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.