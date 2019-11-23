Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the 34000 block of Brewster Road, near its intersection with Lacomb Drive north of Lebanon.
The collision was reported at around 12:18 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Ken Savage, a woman was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Two males were taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Savage said all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.