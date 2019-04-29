A Sacramento man has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of an Albany cellular phone store in February 2017.
Christopher Orlando Rodriguez, 34, pleaded no contest on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court to second-degree robbery and, in a separate case, to unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Several other charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement, which wraps up the prosecutions connected to the robbery.
Rodriguez was scheduled to start a four-day jury trial on Monday.
In November, Rodriguez’s two co-defendants, Vitaliy Derkach and Yuriy Mischcuk, were sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after being convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The robbery occurred at the Verizon Go Wireless store at 1365 Clay St. SE on Feb. 27, 2017. A Verizon employee was confronted by men who wore masks and sunglasses and pointed pistols at her.
They forced the woman to walk back to the store office and told her to open a safe. They stole $25,000 worth of items, but also took a GPS tracker that activated after it was lifted and removed from the safe area.
After the suspects left, the woman set off a store alarm and called police.
The suspects switched cars on nearby Davidson Street, but police were able to follow them to a Salem apartment complex.
Police contacted Rodriguez walking outside the complex and he began having reactions from an apparent heroin overdose, according to authorities.
