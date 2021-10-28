The Squeaky Cork brings Scottish charm to Albany

Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk music playing all the while. At the Squeaky Cork, 136 W. First Avenue, customers can get the true Scottish pub experience without stepping foot out of Oregon.
“We want to be a place where people can leave everything behind and unplug,” Kristi said. “It really feels like it transcends you into Scotland.”
The Squeaky Cork is a long and narrow pub just like the ones in Europe, with candles glowing just bright enough to lighten up the dark interior. The place is an ode to first responders, as Josh recently retired from his 31-year career with the Corvallis Fire Department. Opening a pub like this has been a dream of his for most of his adult life.
“We want to give back to the community,” he said. “We are delaying our opening a bit to iron out wrinkles so people can have a wonderful experience.”
The Crawfords are not holding a grand opening, but rather a quiet one sometime in November to avoid huge crowds they cannot accommodate for. It’s a small and quaint location that is not meant to hold many people, with an even tinier kitchen in the back.
Besides shepherd’s pie, the pub will also offer sausage and mash and some American comfort food. Josh is excited to serve his specialty: pickled eggs, a recipe he has tweaked to perfection over the past 20 years.
To support the community, the Crawford’s are using meats from Wahl Family Farms, produce from Peoria Road Farm Market and Little Wuesten’s Pretzels.
The bar is stocked with scotch, bourbon and whiskey, and Josh hopes to have whiskey tasting nights once he gets his footing in the new business.
The pub’s namesake comes from a childhood memory Josh has, when his grandfather would bring a bottle of Drambuie every time he visited. The cork would squeak when he pulled it out, and Josh always thought that would make a great pub name.
The Squeaky Cork will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It will be closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.