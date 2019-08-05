Before country artist Neal McCoy’s meet and greet at the Oregon Jamboree Sunday, organizers held a charity auction.
During the auction, which like the festival itself was a fundraiser for economic development in Sweet Home, McCoy frequently poked his head out from the backstage area to egg on buyers to put up a little more money for packages consisting of things like premium seating and outdoor gear.
When he finally did come out, McCoy wore a Jamboree T-shirt and a bright smile.
He sang some of his own hits and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” to the crowd of a few dozen, jokingly calling it his matinee performance.
McCoy was one of the featured acts later Sunday, the final day of the three-day Sweet Home music festival. But at the meet and greet fans got a chance to meet the artist, take photos with him, and hear a few stories.
Before singing his hit love song “No Doubt About it,” McCoy told the story of playing the song for the now-divorced country superstars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert at their wedding reception.
“Ninety percent of people whose weddings I’ve played have gotten divorced,” he said.
He said Lambert and Shelton invited him to play their reception but didn’t have a traditional wedding and didn’t want a first dance. But he opened with the song and they ended up dancing together and even took the microphone from him to sing the song to each other.
“That was their first dance. Needless to say it didn’t work out.”
The crowd received McCoy warmly and after the short performance many lined up for photos and hugs with the musician.
Ty Kelly, whose company Beaver Coach Sales & Service in Bend has sponsored the festival by providing trailers for the musicians and event staffers for the last five years, said as sponsors he and his wife, Jodie Kelly, get a lot of passes for meet and greets like this, and McCoy is their favorite.
“He’s the most personable and entertaining we’ve ever seen,” he said.
Ty Kelly said few other artists do so much to work the crowd or even get out and walk around in the room.
Jodie Kelly added that McCoy is very active posting videos on Facebook, which makes it really easy for fans to engage with him.
“He’s very relatable,” said Kelly. “He’s definitely an entertainer, not just a singer.”
So why does McCoy do so much to be accessible to fans?
“Why don’t more people?” said McCoy. “We love our fans. We’re conscious of why we’re still going all these years.”
McCoy, who was performing at the Jamboree for the ninth time this year, said it’s been a while since he had a hit, but he still has an active career.
“If you’re nice to people and you put on a good show, you get to keep coming back to Sweet Home nine times,” he said.
He said sometimes the work can be a bit of a grind, but he always maintains a good attitude out of a sense of professionalism.
“Even if I’m having a bad day, these people don’t deserve to hear it.”
