“Just like any pet, they require daily care,” said Susan Jones of her two birds. Currently, she has a blue-fronted Amazon and an umbrella cockatoo. “They have dietary requirements in which I need to supply a variety of fresh foods and pellets.”
One of the things Susan finds important in dealing with her birds is knowing their body language and moods. Plus, she said, “They use their beaks as a third hand, so be prepared for them to grab onto you with it.”
Another important thing for her birds is natural sunlight. Susan said they also need to be able to safely spend time out-of-doors in warm weather. The most ideal temperature for her type of birds is between 70 and 85 degrees.
Toys for animals can be cute but they can also be toxic. She said to make sure all toys are nontoxic for birds and cannot be broken apart easily. “Avoid drafts and many air fresheners; essential oils and fumes are toxic and can make them sick or kill them.”
Susan’s birds are almost 30 years old. “They can live anywhere from 20 to 40 or so.”
Susan’s cockatoo is what can be described as needy. “She definitely lets me know when she wants attention.” Pepper, Susan’s Amazon, is content with company but, according to Susan, is not particularly fond of being handled.
“Cockatoos are pretty cuddly and good with kids and other pets if supervised.” They do like to chew so Susan recommends not allowing them free range to chew and destroy things you don’t want destroyed. Amazons, on the other hand, can be feisty and are really one-person birds. “They bite more readily than other birds.”
Susan loves the companionship she gets from her birds. “They can be taught to talk and do tricks. They can be very silly.” She likes looking at birds and really likes hearing canaries and finches.
As much as Susan loves her birds, she adds that birds aren’t for everyone. “A lonely bird is not a happy bird.” They live long lives and can be messy and noisy. They also don’t like to be left alone too long. “Any caged animal needs time out and company.”
Susan said one thing people considering a bird need to remember is that, “You are their world so do not get one if you are not prepared to spend time on training, play and daily care.”
