The Corvallis and Albany farmers markets begin their season today. Here's what to expect.

Corvallis and Albany farmers markets are making a comeback this weekend — but not without extra precautions.
“When you think of a farmers market, you think of this really bustling place,” said Kelly Crane, director of the Oregon Farmers Markets Association. “They have a responsibility to continue feeding their communities, but they also have a responsibility to keep everyone safe.”
So, when the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets open at 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a lot fewer social frills and a lot more social distancing than in the past.
“It’s going to be very, very different,” Crane said. "(But) having this local and more robust food access point is important right now. The last thing we want in the middle of an economic, social and public health crisis is to take food off the shelves in our communities.”
Farmers markets are considered essential businesses under Gov. Kate Brown’s March 17 executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people. A clarification on how places that sell food and drinks should implement that order came the following day from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
People cannot buy food or drinks to eat on the premises — even if the market is outside and everyone’s standing a proper distance away from each other — but they can take stuff home. So, according to a news release by CAFM director Rebecca Landis, the markets are adopting a "shop and go home" model.
“Out with music, events, lengthy conversations and anything that would invite lingering,” the news release said. “In with hand wash stations, ‘shopping with your eyes,’ and chalk marks showing customers where to stand in line.”
What’s really important and has stayed intact, according to Landis, “is that the farmers are from six local counties, and they are selling fresh, high-quality agricultural products they grew in our defined geographic area.”
The local sources are important, said Landis and Crane, because of the short supply chains. This means less people have touched the food before a shopper does at a farmers market than, say, a national chain grocery store.
“There are really, at most, two people who have handled your food,” said Crane, who added she takes comfort in knowing that when she shops at her local markets around Salem.
“We’re all thinking about the social and economic impact of COVID-19,” she said. “And we’re thinking about how you spend your money in this crisis and the difference that a dollar will make in the pocket of your farmer or neighbor.”
CAFM has also pivoted toward pre-orders. A spreadsheet of vendors offering the service can be found at locallygrown.org.
Also, starting in May, shoppers will be able to use the online program Local Food Marketplace to browse from home, use a touchless payment method and quickly pick up their orders to limit exposure to others.
Until then, the news release said, in-person sales will continue “in all but the worst scenarios.”
“We have permits to operate in both Albany and Corvallis,” Landis said, “but we won’t be able to continue holding physical farmers markets unless everyone — customers, vendors, staff — cooperates to achieve and maintain proper distancing.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.