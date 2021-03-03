The city of Lebanon has begun a new effort to address homelessness

The city of Lebanon’s efforts to address its homeless issues were given new urgency with the death of a man at an encampment.
Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Clayton Keith Reed III on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
During its session on Jan. 13, the Lebanon city council heard a presentation from Associate City Attorney Jeff Clayson on its current illegal camping laws and on the possibility of increased state funding to help communities create new shelters and public hygiene centers.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Following that session, a delegation from the city traveled to Medford to take a first-hand look at the Rogue Retreat, a multi-pronged approach to providing assistance with housing, health care and employment.
“It’s just such a difficult topic for everybody. Every city in Oregon is going through this right now,” said Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz.
Aziz said there is a lot that can be learned from Medford’s program. For him, one of the primary lessons is the importance of having paid staff members in place. This creates more focus and accountability than relying solely on volunteers, Aziz said.
He was also impressed by that program’s goal of helping people make tangible steps forward.
“It’s a pathway to get them back into a home or back into a safe shelter,” Aziz said. “It’s not permanent.”
The Lebanon City Council followed up on the issue during its season on Feb. 10. A six-member ad hoc committee was created to examine the city’s existing laws on illegal camping and recommend possible options to improve city services to assist members of Lebanon’s homeless community.
This committee is made up of Aziz, city councilors Wayne Rieskamp and Wayne Dykstra, Police Captain Kim Hyde, Dina Eldridge, and Denise Downer. Eldridge is the housing manager for the Community Services Consortium and Downer is a former employee of the CSC who continues to work as a community advocate.
Christine Strawn, manager of the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, said the homicide shocked everyone who is involved with the local homeless community.
“It broke my heart. I see them on the ground floor here every day. I talk to them, I communicate with them,” Strawn said. “They’re all people. They’ve all got different stories.”
Strawn said the city needs to provide some sort of base, whether it is a home, a shelter or a legal camping site.
“I would love to see some kind of housing, some kind of place for them to be,” Strawn said. “Right now, they have no place to go.”
She thinks many members of the homeless community would welcome the opportunity to help build a shared space.