The Albany e-scooters are coming; is the city ready?

A fleet of electric scooters coming to downtown Albany has city officials and business owners questioning the promise and perils of micro-transit.

The 50 e-scooters provided by Bird Ride Inc. are part of a 12-month pilot program that's set to begin in downtown Albany in coming weeks.

The e-scooters will be activated with a smartphone app which will charge riders by the minute along preprogrammed routes within city limits.

Under the agreement between Bird and the city, e-scooter riders will follow the same traffic laws as bicyclists. Helmets, which will be supplied by Bird, must be worn while riding an e-scooter which cost 40 cents per minute to use.

The pilot program has drawn support from Albany's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, though the commission's raised concerns over what anticipated hurdles.

Albany Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish, the commission's liaison, said the commission wants to ensure prospective riders know where the e-scooters are when not in use.

"We're thinking about whether there should be designated areas to park your scooter so that people are more likely to direct them or drop them off, in a particular spot, like a corral with five or six of them," Irish said. "That's opposed to scattering them around downtown on random corners."

Michelle Leach, the owner of a downtown Albany boutique, Pure Beauty by Michelle, said she doesn't see the e-scooters as a problem unless they start taking up too much space.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

"More than anything, I just hope they don't take spaces for us to park because us workers need a place to park downtown," Leach said.

Cities like Seattle have passed laws requiring e-scooter riders to park their vehicles upright and designated bike racks, bike corals or on sidewalks with trees, poles and other fixtures toward the curb. Doing otherwise can cost riders as much $20 in fines.

Jeremy McLain, manager of Diehard Piercing & Tattoo Studio in downtown Albany, owns his own e-scooter and plans on breaking it out more often as gas prices surge.

He's enjoyed using them in Salt Lake City, but he hopes the city makes it clear where people may park their e-scooters or allows business owners to move them.

"They're super convenient," McLain said. "As long as businesses can grab them or move them out of the way if someone put one up against my wall or window."

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0