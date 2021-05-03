Thanks Mom culinary event returns to Benton County

Thanks Mom – Culinary Comfort Celebration, a Benton County dining event, is back for an encore starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.

More than 20 local businesses will have special menu items inspired by chefs and staff members’ mothers, supportive loved ones and comfort food memories.

Thanks Mom is organized by the community social media group Corvallis Culinary Connections.

Michele Colomb, a foodie who created Corvallis Culinary Connections, hatched the idea for the event last year, as restaurants would miss out on a surge of dining during Oregon State University’s Mom’s Weekend and on Mother’s Day due to the pandemic.

This year, the situation is much the same. And so is Thanks Mom.

“It’s all for the same cause. It’s all about celebrating moms,” Colomb said.

“We’re all still needing comfort. We’re all still needing comfort food, and we’re all still needing to support the restaurants,” she added.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Emma Chemey, marketing coordinator for Forks & Corks, a Corvallis catering company, said that Thanks Mom will provide a bit of an extra boost to businesses that really need it during the pandemic.