Thank you, drive through, amen; Lebanon church offers unusual Palm Sunday service due to coronavirus

Florence Christ drove into the parking lot at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Lebanon and rolled down her car window. “Are we your first customers?” she asked.

Her husband Kenneth Christ, in the passenger seat, leaned forward to peek around her and get a better look at the makeshift altar on the sidewalk by the house of worship.

Priests and church leaders were gathered outside. The church organist Ray Hendricks also was there, playing hymns on an electronic keyboard, safe from clouds under a sky blue pop-up canopy.

After exchanging pleasantries, Rev. A.J. Buckley, clad in a surgical-style mask and gloves, used a grabber tool to pick up a plastic bag that included a palm frond folded in the shape of a cross, as well as the church bulletin and Bible readings for the day. Mindful of keeping six feet away, Buckley used the grabber to transfer the items into the car.

Florence Christ pulled out her cellular phone and took a picture of the scene, saying that she’d never she anything like this again.

One can only hope. And pray.

Due to social distancing measures required by the novel coronavirus global pandemic, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church held a drive-through Palm Sunday service on Sunday morning in the church parking lot.

People usually flock to churches during disasters and other crises. Now, they can’t. So churches are improvising.

“At a time when we need church more than ever, we’re basically locked out of it,” said Carolyn Brown, a St. Martin’s congregation member.