BROWNSVILLE — A 100th birthday celebration for Ed Putman will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Christian Church, 117 N. Main St., on March 23.

A small gathering for Putman also will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Main Street Coffee, 240 N. Main St.

According to the family, Mayor Don Ware will be on hand to present Putman with a certificate to mark the occasion.

