BROWNSVILLE — A 100th birthday celebration for Ed Putman will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Christian Church, 117 N. Main St., on March 23.
A small gathering for Putman also will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Main Street Coffee, 240 N. Main St.
According to the family, Mayor Don Ware will be on hand to present Putman with a certificate to mark the occasion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.