Testimony says Alexander should share blame for sexual abuse at LSU

If a student is found to have violated the LSU student code of conduct by a university hearing panel, that student may appeal the outcome to the dean of students. It is then at the dean’s discretion to uphold the original outcome, request a rehearing by the original hearing panel, or request a rehearing with a new panel.

However, students may also ask to have their case reviewed by the university president. The code of conduct clarifies that this is not an appeal; it may be declined at the sole discretion of the president.

OSU spokesman Steve Clark, the school's vice president of university relations and marketing, said Wednesday night that he was unaware of the hearing. Clark said he does not know about procedures at LSU, but said Alexander does not have a hand in student affairs at Oregon State.

Mid-Valley Media submitted a public records request to LSU in November for all documented requests for review by the president that were submitted during Alexander’s tenure at LSU, as well as the outcome of those requests.

But LSU’s Office of Legal Affairs and General Counsel stated that since those are student education records, they are not subject to public disclosure.