A Terrebonne motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Sweet Home on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Michael Falcioni, 58, was traveling eastbound when he lost control in a curve and crossed into the path of a westbound Ford F-250 pickup operated by Dale Zoon, 53, of Sweet Home.
The crash occurred near Foster Dam at about 4:49 p.m. Zoon was not injured.
OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.