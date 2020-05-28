Teens killed in crash remembered as caring, helpful

Amy Simonis doesn’t want people to leave flowers at the site of a head-on wreck that killed two of her children.

“It makes everybody think of the crash and not the kids,” Simonis said.

Instead, she wants people to continue building a makeshift memorial for her children at Central Linn High School in Halsey. And she wants people to remember Caleb Simonis, 19, and Shelby Simonis, 16, as compassionate and helpful teens who loved animals.

The teens died because a man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into their vehicle.

Their younger sister Kylee Simonis, 15, also was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred about four miles east of Brownsville on Highway 228 early Saturday morning.

The teens all lived in Sweet Home, but Shelby was a junior at Central Linn and Kylee is a freshman. The trio was out late at night because they were bringing an injured dog to the Brownsville Animal Clinic, which their mother owns.

“I was actually right behind them. I came upon the crash right after it happened,” Amy Simonis said.

On Thursday, Kylee was recovering at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. “She’s still in the ICU, but she might be moving to pediatrics soon. She’s a fighter. She’s strong-willed,” Amy Simonis said. “That’s what’s keeping her going through all of this, is her strong makeup.”

Caleb Simonis could be described as the quiet one of the family, but he was highly intelligent, his mother said.

He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2018, and he was involved in 4-H and the Boy Scouts as a youth. He was attending Linn-Benton Community College and taking automotive mechanics courses. Caleb Simonis initially wanted to study marine biology, but figured out that he loved fixing things.