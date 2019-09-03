A Lebanon teen has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing and slashing another teen with a knife on Saturday night.
Wyatt Champ, 18, was arrested on Monday, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.
The victim of the alleged crime, Christian Reynolds, 18, suffered deep cut wounds to his torso, along with a puncture wound through his rib cage that nicked his lung and kidney, the news release states.
Another teen, Damion Sevilla-Perkins, 18, had used a BB gun to threaten other witnesses and hit another person in the mouth with the BB gun that resembled a real pistol, according to authorities.
It was unclear to officers who responded whether an actual firearm was used, and they later determined it was a BB gun, said Detective Chris Miner, in a brief interview.
Sevilla-Perkins was taken into custody on Monday on charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and tampering with physical evidence.
The incident was reported at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of J Street.
Champ was initially lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. After the incident, he had been taken to Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland for lacerations to his fingers.
After the attack, Reynolds was transported from Lebanon Community Hospital to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Investigation is continuing into the case. Those with information regarding the incident should call Lebanon Police Department Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314 or Officer Andy Borland at 541-258-4307.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.