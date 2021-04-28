Teen arrested in Millersburg drive-by, faces attempted murder charge

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this year in Millersburg.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Facility in Albany, where he was lodged on charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Linn County Sherriff’s Office.

Attempted second-degree murder is a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years in prison on conviction for a defendant charged as an adult.

The boy’s name was not released.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred about 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, when multiple shots were fired into a duplex in the 4300 block of Waverly Drive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, bullets penetrated the home and barely missed two people.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Matt Wilcox at 541-967-3950.

