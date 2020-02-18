Teams gather for Lebanon's Battle of the Books

The middle school competition at the Lebanon Battle of the Books 2020 was decided by a single question.

The Masterminds of Lacomb edged the Biblio Addicts of Hamilton Creek by the narrowest of margins in the championship round on Thursday at the River Center.

Both teams had prepared well for the event, with participants reading as many of the 16 books chosen for this event as they could.

Alex Walnum, a member of the Masterminds, read 14 of the 16 books, a feat which he likely would not have accomplished if he was not preparing for this event.

“I probably have read more,” Walnum said, adding that the competition widens his reading from his usual favorites. He said his favorite book this year was “The Novice” by Taran Matharu.

“It was a lot like the ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise,” Walnum said.

Teammate Rowan Jones disagreed with his choice. He thought “The Port Chicago 50” by Steve Sheinkin was the best book on this year’s middle school list.

This novel tells a story of segregation.

“I really liked it a lot. I would likely have not read that book if it wasn’t on the list,” Jones said.

Kavi Coronel of the Masterminds had a different favorite, choosing “The Only Road” by Alexandra Diaz. It tells the story of two children who undertake a journey in hopes of finding a better life.

Lane Surplus, also a member of the Masterminds, chose “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson as his favorite. It is the tale of three students who skip school to visit a teacher who has cancer.