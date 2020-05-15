Tangent murder trial postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The 10-day jury trial of accused murderer Chad Cheever, scheduled to start June 1 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center – not the Linn County Courthouse – has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and related issues, according to court paperwork.

The decision to continue the trial was made by Judge Thomas McHill on Thursday.

Court filings illustrate the unusual steps necessary for a criminal trial, as well as the risks of such a trial, during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The trial was set to occur at the fairgrounds because it would be impossible to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the illness and conduct a trial at the Linn County Courthouse, according to court paperwork.

Cheever, 46, is charged with murder and second-degree assault for a Sept. 20, 2018 incident that resulted in the death of his relative, Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt.

Cheever’s attorney, Donald Scales, argued in a motion filed on Thursday that Cheever could not receive a fair and impartial trial under the current circumstances. Prosecutors Alex Olenick and Julia Baker objected to the continuance, according to the filing.

“To my knowledge, there has only been one jury trial in the state of Oregon since the courts have restricted services because of the pandemic,” Scales wrote. “It is not mere coincidence that only one case has gone to jury trial during the pandemic; it is common sense.”